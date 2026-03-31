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Mohamed Saeed

Liverpool dealt further injury blow as Jeremie Frimpong is substituted after coming off the bench in Netherlands clash

J. Frimpong
Liverpool
Manchester City
FA Cup
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
A. Slot

Liverpool have been handed a significant injury scare just days before their FA Cup encounter with Manchester City after Jeremie Frimpong was forced off during the international break. The wing-back, who has been a vital part of Arne Slot's system this season, lasted less than a quarter of an hour after being introduced for the Netherlands.

  • International break ends in disaster

    Expectations were high as the international break drew to a close, but Arne Slot's worst fears were realied during the Netherlands' friendly against Ecuador.

    Frimpong was introduced as a half-time substitute for Liverpool teammate Cody Gakpo, yet his evening ended prematurely in worrying fashion.The 25-year-old managed only 13 minutes on the pitch before he was substituted after coming off the bench, leaving Ronald Koeman with a forced change.

    The Dutch international was seen heading straight down the tunnel, a sight that will no doubt cause significant anxiety for the coaching staff back on Merseyside.

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    Persistent fitness struggles for Frimpong

    This latest setback is particularly frustrating given Frimpong’s stop-start campaign. The former Bayer Leverkusen man has already endured two separate spells on the sidelines this season, hampering his ability to maintain consistent rhythm in the Premier League. His first major issue occurred against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League back in October.

    That hamstring problem was followed by another muscle strain during a clash with Qarabag in January. While the exact nature of this latest ailment is yet to be confirmed by the Dutch medical team, the recurring nature of his muscle issues suggests a period of recovery may be necessary, putting his participation in the season's run-in at risk.


  • Defensive crisis deepens for Slot

    The timing could not be worse for Liverpool, as they prepare for a high-stakes FA Cup tie against Manchester City this Saturday. Arne Slot is already grappling with a severe shortage of options on the right side of his defense, which makes Frimpong's potential absence a tactical nightmare.

    Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following surgery on a serious knee injury sustained against Arsenal. Without Frimpong or Bradley, Slot may be forced to redeploy Dominik Szoboszlai in a deeper role, or rely on the versatile Joe Gomez to fill the void during a pivotal week of fixtures.



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    Crucial fixtures on the horizon

    Beyond the domestic cup clash, Liverpool also face a massive Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain just four days later. The prospect of facing the French champions' attacking talent without a specialized, fit right-back is a daunting one for the Reds as they hunt for silverware on multiple fronts.

    Frimpong was one of several Liverpool representatives in the Netherlands squad on Tuesday, alongside Virgil van Dijk and Gakpo, while Ryan Gravenberch remained an unused substitute.

    However, the focus now shifts entirely to the medical room at the AXA Training Centre as the club desperately awaits news on the severity of Frimpong's condition.