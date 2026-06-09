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Liverpool cult hero & Champions League winner announces retirement at just 31
Origi brings his playing career to an early end
Origi has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 31. The former Liverpool striker confirmed the decision on social media, stating that he believes his journey in the game has reached its conclusion. The Belgian's announcement comes just two years after his last senior appearance.
Despite being relatively young by modern football standards, Origi has chosen to step away from the sport after a career that included success at the highest level. He leaves the game best remembered for his time at Liverpool, where he established himself as a reliable match-winner in some of the club's biggest moments under Jurgen Klopp.
Origi reflects on a fulfilled football journey
Origi explained the reasoning behind his decision in a message shared with supporters following his retirement announcement. The former Belgium international also thanked those who supported him throughout his career.
"My purpose in the game as a player is fulfilled," he wrote on his Instagram. "I lived out my childhood dreams to play on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies. I am grateful to God for all of it. To my fans across the world who helped me shine: every iconic moment, every goal, every piece of history we made together will forever be ours.
"To every club, and all the coaches and teammates who stood beside me, thank you. You shaped me in ways that go far beyond the pitch. Representing Belgium, my nation, while carrying Kenya, my roots, was a joy. And to my family and those closest to me… without you, I am not who I am today. I am forever grateful. The mission is complete. Now I step into my next calling. More of the journey to come."
Anfield memories define Origi's legacy
Although he never became a regular starter at Liverpool, Origi earned cult-hero status through a series of decisive goals. His dramatic late winner against Everton and his contribution to Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League comeback against Barcelona remain among the standout moments of Klopp's reign.
His most iconic contribution came in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham, when he scored Liverpool's second goal in Madrid to help secure a sixth European Cup. Those moments ensured a lasting place in club folklore.
Origi's career after Liverpool never reached the same heights. A move to AC Milan produced only two goals in 36 appearances, while a loan spell at Nottingham Forest yielded one goal in 22 matches before he fell out of the Milan first team.
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Life after retirement
Origi has indicated that he is ready to begin what he described as his "next calling" after football. While he has not revealed specific plans, his retirement closes the chapter on a career filled with major honours and unforgettable moments.
He leaves the game with a Champions League title, a Premier League crown, the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. For Liverpool supporters, his reputation as a player who delivered when it mattered most is unlikely to fade.