Liverpool Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to sign Bradley Barcola for an initial fee of €100 million plus bonuses, taking the total package for PSG to as much as €140 million. The documents will be exchanged within 24 hours. According to the Times, the deal should be completed on a permanent basis by the weekend, a hugely significant move for the Reds as they land their first target.
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Liverpool complete Barcola deal with PSG: transfer worth €140 million
Liverpool Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to sign Bradley Barcola for an initial fee of €100 million plus bonuses, taking the total package for PSG to as much as €140 million. The documents will be exchanged within 24 hours. According to the Times, the deal should be completed on a permanent basis by the weekend, a hugely significant move for the Reds as they land their first target.