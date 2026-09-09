Liverpool complete stunning Anfield comeback as Alexis Mac Allister screamer sinks Atletico Madrid in Champions League opener

Los Rojiblancos made a bright start to the match and stunned the Anfield crowd by taking the lead in the 17th minute. Llorente found the back of the net to give Atletico an early advantage in the fixture.

Liverpool gradually built momentum as the opening half progressed and found a way back into the game five minutes before the break. Szoboszlai levelled the scoring for the Reds, finishing capably following a clever assist from team-mate Ronald Araujo to ensure the sides went into half-time at 1-1.