Getty Images Sport
Alexis Mac Allister sends contract message to Liverpool hierarchy with Champions League stunner against Atletico Madrid
Mac Allister seals Liverpool comeback win
Mac Allister delivered the ultimate response to his recent contract frustrations by sealing a 2-1 Champions League victory for Liverpool against Atletico. The midfielder unleashed a ferocious strike from outside the box to complete a dramatic comeback at Anfield on Wednesday.
The Argentina international had expressed disappointment over the lack of a new contract offer just a day earlier. However, he quickly set those grievances aside to rifle the winning goal beyond Jan Oblak five minutes into the second half.
- AFP
Midfielder vows to give his all
The stunning winner stood in stark contrast to the sombre tone Mac Allister struck during his pre-match press duties. However, the playmaker insisted that speaking his mind allowed him to perform with total freedom against the Spanish giants.
"I try to be sincere. It helped me free myself up a bit," Mac Allister told ESPN Argentina. "I'll always be the same person, right up to my last day here, whether it's two years, longer, or if I leave sooner. I'm going to give it my all until the very last day. I really enjoy being at this club, and I'm very happy living in the moment"
Overcoming a familiar Anfield tormentor
Liverpool were forced to dig deep after falling behind to a familiar foe early in the contest. Marcos Llorente opened the scoring after 17 minutes, taking his remarkable tally to five goals in his past three visits to Merseyside. Dominik Szoboszlai eventually levelled the tie in the 40th minute, paving the way for Mac Allister's heroics.
"Normally when I'm in those positions I like to shoot," Mac Allister stated. "It doesn't happen very often, but I'm happy because I love to score goals. Today, it was a nice goal and was important for the team as well, which is what I want.
"I think we have an amazing team. We have quality, we have desire, and we have everything to be successful. But we need to show it. We have to have everyone in the same page, and we can do great things."
The victory also marked a significant milestone for Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola. He claimed his first-ever managerial win against Diego Simeone, having previously suffered three defeats and one draw against the Argentine coach.
- Getty Images Sport
Building momentum for future success
With a vital Champions League victory secured, Liverpool will look to use this result as a springboard for the rest of the campaign. Mac Allister will look to contribute to his team again when they host Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League this weekend.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting