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Predicting Liverpool's starting XI under new manager Andoni Iraola for the 2026-27 season
A fresh tactical direction
Iraola’s appointment as Liverpool manager marks a significant departure from the tenure of his predecessor. The Spaniard arrives with a philosophy often described as "rock and roll" football, prioritising the same high-intensity, high-pressing style that previously defined the club’s golden era at Anfield.
Returning to this high-octane approach should suit much of the current squad, even after the significant changes they have undergone in recent years. According to Planet Football, Iraola is expected to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation, though his specific tactical implementation will differ from the setup seen last season.
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Integrating defensive steel
The defensive unit is set for a refresh, with Jeremy Jacquet expected to be fast-tracked into the side following his arrival from Rennes. His athleticism makes him an ideal fit for the high defensive line that Iraola demands, while the recent loan signing of Ronald Araujo provides vital experience.
Elsewhere, Milos Kerkez is expected to find his feet in his second campaign at Anfield. Under the guidance of the coach who previously brought the best out of him at Bournemouth, the full-back could be set for a breakout season as he settles into the manager’s system.
Attacking intensity and flair
The midfield and attack will be the engine room of Iraola’s system, with Dominik Szoboszlai expected to be a crucial component. The Hungarian’s elite pressing ability makes him a perfect fit for the new manager’s high-energy demands, allowing him to thrive in his preferred role.
Florian Wirtz is also primed for a significant season, with his intense work rate off the ball perfectly suited to Iraola's style. Further forward, Alexander Isak will spearhead the line, looking to leverage the manager's commitment to intelligent pressing to rediscover his clinical touch in front of goal.
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Looking to the future
While the core of the side is established, the club remains linked with reinforcements, particularly in wide areas. PSG’s Bradley Barcola continues to be a primary target, and if Liverpool can secure his signature, he would provide a dynamic upgrade on the wing.
With the squad still evolving, Iraola will be focused on nurturing talent like the young Rio Ngumoha. By balancing established stars with ambitious tactical tweaks and potential new signings, the manager aims to build a competitive side ready to challenge on all fronts this season, lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation featuring Alisson, Guela Doue, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, Alexander Isak, and Bradley Barcola.
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