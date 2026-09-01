Football fans around the world have their eyes fixed on the final day of the summer 2026 transfer window, with the deadline looming across several major European leagues. Clubs are locked in a frantic race to wrap up their last signings before the curtain falls.

Follow our live coverage around the clock for the latest news and movements from the transfer market in Europe and beyond. We'll bring you official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and every notable twist the final hours might throw up before the doors slam shut.

Italy, France and Germany all close their summer windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window shuts at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday. The English deadline runs slightly later, until 1:00 am on the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the American league's second window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, with the Dutch market closing on the same day.

Turkey keep theirs open until Friday. Mexico's window ends on 11 September and Portugal's on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia have until 12 October.

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