Live: the final day of the transfer window: follow the biggest deals!

Football fans everywhere are fixed on the final day of the 2026 summer transfer window. Deadlines are looming across several of Europe's biggest leagues, and clubs are locked in a frantic race to seal their last signings before the window slams shut.

We'll keep you across every development in this live coverage, tracking the latest news and movements from Europe and beyond. Expect official deals, live negotiations, transfers in the pipeline and every twist the closing hours throw up before the doors close.

Italy, France and Germany all shut their windows at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window closes at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday. The English deadline stretches a little further, to 1:00 am on the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the second window in the American league also ends tomorrow, Wednesday, alongside the Dutch market.

Turkey run theirs until Friday. Mexico close on 11 September and Portugal on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia keep going all the way to 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums