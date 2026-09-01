Football fans around the world are turning their attention to the final day of the 2026 summer transfer market. Deadlines are looming across a number of major European leagues, and clubs are locked in a frantic race to wrap up their last signings before the window slams shut.

Here we bring you round-the-clock coverage of the latest transfer news and movements across Europe and a number of leagues worldwide. That means official deals, ongoing negotiations, anticipated transfers and every notable twist the final hours may throw up before the doors close.

In Italy, France and Germany, the summer window shuts at 9:00 pm today, Tuesday, Mecca time.

Spain's window closes at 12:59 am tomorrow, Wednesday, while the English deadline runs until 1:00 am the same day.

Beyond the major European leagues, the American league's second window ends tomorrow, Wednesday, with the Netherlands also closing on the same day.

Turkey keep theirs open until Friday. Mexico's market ends on 11 September and Portugal's on the 15th, while Saudi Arabia's deadline stretches all the way to 12 October.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the "Kooora" forums