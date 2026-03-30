Lionesses star Missy Bo Kearns announces heartbreaking miscarriage

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share the tragic news with her followers, expressing the deep emotional toll the loss has taken on her and her partner Walsh. Kearns wrote: "With very heavy hearts, we want to share that we’ve lost our baby during pregnancy. The past weeks have been filled with a kind of sadness that’s hard to explain, and we’re still trying to come to terms with it all. Right now, we’re focusing on recovering and supporting each other through this. We truly appreciate the love and support around us more than we can say.”