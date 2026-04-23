'Best decision of my life' - How Lionesses star Georgia Stanway revived her 'plateauing' career at Bayern Munich to become one of the world's best midfielders

It wasn’t just at the national team where things were not quite as the now-Lionesses legend might have hoped. At Manchester City, Stanway was struggling to get game time in her preferred midfield role, with head coach Gareth Taylor tapping into her reliability and versatility to deploy her at right-back and left-back at times.

"I was at a standstill," she told Sky Sports. "I just wasn’t as happy as I knew I could be."

Fast-forward four years and the picture is so different. Stanway is one of the first names on the teamsheet for England, and the only player to start every single major tournament fixture under Wiegman, while being widely considered one of the top midfielders in the women’s game.

There are a few reasons for that, but it’s hard not to consider Stanway’s move to Bayern Munich, which came in the summer of 2022, as one of the biggest. As her time in Germany prepares to come to its conclusion, ahead of a seemingly imminent move to Arsenal, it’s no wonder she recently described the switch as “the best decision of my life [and] my career”.