‘He goes into a different mode’ - Lionel Messi’s former Inter Miami teammates reveal his big-game mentality ahead of England clash

Kamal Miller knew it was different when the security guards started showing up. It was the summer of 2023, and there were well-established rumors that Lionel Messi, after seeing out his contract at PSG, would sign for Inter Miami.

But for a while, it was just hearsay, background noise, stuff to keep social media ticking over.

Then the signs started - security guards, a code needed to get into the training facility. When players requested the No. 10, they were told it was unavailable.

And then, Lionel Messi appeared, without anyone really noticing.

“They kind of caught us off guard, because he was the first one in the building. We kind of walked in on him already being there. We had to play it cool,” Miller told GOAL.

Those were the early days, when players were still adjusting to the magnitude of Messi’s celebrity. Over time, though, teammates such as Miller began to understand what truly sets him apart: the way his presence transforms the most tense moments.

Those who have played alongside Messi when the stakes are highest speak of the level rising tenfold. Messi, at least in his Inter Miami iteration, does not say much. There are few rallying speeches. If anything, a locked-in Messi becomes even quieter. This is winning by aura alone.

“The pressure kind of comes from within because he’s not too verbal,” Miller said.



