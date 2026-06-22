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Lionel Messi is king of the World Cup! Argentina icon becomes all-time top scorer after shaking off penalty upset vs Austria
Messi stands alone at the summit
In what was a historic afternoon in Dallas, Messi officially became the most prolific marksman in the history of the World Cup. Just days before his 39th birthday, the Argentina captain found the back of the net to reach 17 career goals at the finals, moving past the previous record of 16 held by Miroslav Klose.
The legendary forward had entered the tournament in fine form, narrowing the gap significantly after a stunning hat-trick in Argentina’s opening 3-0 win over Algeria. His clinical strike against Austria ensures that he now holds the gold standard for scoring in international football's most prestigious competition.
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Messi's unwanted statistical double
It wasn't all plain sailing for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who initially looked as though his record-breaking moment might have to wait. After a VAR review awarded Argentina an early spot-kick, the captain failed to convert an early opportunity to claim the milestone from 12 yards.
Messi's uncharacteristic error saw him drag the ball wide of the left post, leaving the crowd in Houston stunned. Following that miss, Opta reports that he has now both taken and missed the most penalties in World Cup history - seven and three, respectively - a rare blemish on an otherwise impeccable tournament record.
Chasing more than just goals
While the goalscoring record will take the headlines, Messi is also hunting down other historical milestones in North America. Before the clash with Austria, the veteran playmaker was level for most World Cup assists of all-time with legendary countryman Diego Maradona.
His influence on the Albiceleste remains as potent as ever, even as he nears 40. By breaking a record that has stood since 2014, Messi has further distanced himself from his contemporaries, proving that age is merely a number when it comes to his impact on the global stage.
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A legacy that knows no bounds
The record-breaking goal was a trademark finish that sent the Argentinian contingent into raptures. It marks another chapter in a career that already includes a World Cup trophy from 2022 and multiple Copa America titles, effectively ending any lingering debates regarding his standing among the pantheon of greats.
Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 goals was once thought to be untouchable, but Messi's longevity and consistency have allowed him to rewrite the history books once more. With Argentina looking like serious contenders to defend their title, there may yet be more goals to come from the immortal number 10.