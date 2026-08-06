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Inter Miami CF v Atletico San Luis - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'It would be Picasso' - Lionel Messi returns from World Cup with stunning brace in Inter Miami rout

L. Messi
Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami CF vs Atletico de San Luis
Atletico de San Luis
Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi marked his first start since the World Cup with two goals and an assist as Inter Miami defeated Atletico de San Luis 4-2. The Argentine star inspired his side to a Leagues Cup victory despite Luis Suarez serving a tournament-wide suspension.

  • Messi inspires Miami to victory

    Messi made his first start for Inter Miami since returning from the World Cup, scoring twice and providing an assist in a 4-2 Leagues Cup victory over Atletico de San Luis on Wednesday. David Rodriguez gave the visitors an early lead at Nu Stadium, but Messi responded swiftly with a brilliant full-speed volley from Noah Allen's cross. Telasco Segovia then put Miami ahead before Messi added a second before the break.


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  • Inter Miami CF v Atletico San Luis - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    Hoyos praises Picasso-like opener

    Messi's first goal drew high praise from Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos, who marvelled at the technique required to connect cleanly with Allen's cross.

    "He struck the ball out of the air," Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN. "Those of us who have played football know what it takes to find the time and space to connect, meeting a cross coming from left to right and hitting it cleanly on the volley with his left foot. If we were talking about painting, it would be Picasso."

  • Record-breaking night in Miami

    Messi's second goal made him the leading goalscorer in Leagues Cup history with 14 strikes, overtaking LAFC forward Denis Bouanga. Team-mate Allen enjoyed a landmark night of his own, providing three assists in a single match for the first time in his career. His clever passing set up both of Messi's goals as well as Segovia's strike.

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  • Inter Miami CF v Atletico San Luis - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport

    Looking ahead to Monterrey test

    Miami were forced to play without Suarez, who began serving a six-match ban for spitting at a Seattle Sounders staffer during the 2025 Leagues Cup final. The suspension rules the Uruguayan out for the entirety of this year's tournament.

    Despite Suarez's absence, Messi's return provides Miami with immense momentum as they target a repeat of their 2023 Leagues Cup triumph. The Herons continue their Leagues Cup campaign on Saturday when they face Mexican outfit Monterrey.

Leagues Cup
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Monterrey crest
Monterrey
MON
Leagues Cup
Nashville SC crest
Nashville SC
NSC
Atletico de San Luis crest
Atletico de San Luis
SAN