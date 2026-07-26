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Explained: Why Lionel Messi will avoid ban for missing 2026 MLS All-Star Game - with Argentine GOAT sitting out Inter Miami fixtures
The regulatory loophole protecting Messi
Messi and De Paul were among the notable removals from the MLS All-Star roster confirmed on Saturday. While the league typically enforces strict penalties for players who skip the mid-season exhibition, the circumstances surrounding the 2026 edition are unique. Because both players featured prominently in the 2026 World Cup, reaching the final with Argentina, they fall under specific player welfare protections established by the global players' union, FIFPro.
To further solidify this protection, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association reached a specific agreement prior to the start of the current campaign. In a formal statement, the league clarified the situation: "Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player’s exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline. Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game."
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Why last year resulted in a suspension
The current leniency stands in stark contrast to the drama that unfolded during the 2025 All-Star Game in Austin. On that occasion, Messi and his former Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba withdrew from the festivities just hours before the opening whistle. Because they were not officially sidelined by injury at the time of their withdrawal, the league’s standard disciplinary protocols were triggered. Under MLS regulations, any player selected for the All-Star game who fails to appear without a medical excuse is subject to an automatic one-game suspension for their club's next competitive fixture.
The decision was met with significant backlash from Inter Miami’s ownership. Managing owner Jorge Mas famously described the league's mandatory participation rule as "draconian," arguing that the club's players were already being pushed to their physical limits.
The fallout for the All-Star roster
Messi’s absence is a significant blow for the league's marketing efforts, especially considering his sensational individual form. The legendary forward recently claimed the Silver Boot and Silver Ball at the 2026 World Cup after netting eight goals during Argentina's run to the final. His withdrawal, along with De Paul’s, has forced MLS to make late adjustments to the squad that will face the Liga MX All-Stars.
Despite losing its biggest attraction, the MLS All-Star squad remains bolstered by international talent. Nine players who featured in the 2026 World Cup remain on the roster, though none of them reached the final stages like Messi and De Paul, meaning they do not qualify for the same mandatory rest period. These players will be expected to participate in both the technical Skills Challenge on Tuesday and the main match on Wednesday night.
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When will Messi return for Miami?
While Messi has avoided a formal league suspension, Inter Miami fans will still have to wait several weeks to see their captain back in a pink shirt. The 21-day rest period means the Argentine is currently in a phase of physical and mental recovery following the heartbreak of a World Cup final defeat.
Current projections suggest that Messi and De Paul will not be available for selection for Inter Miami until early August. This period of absence will see them miss several key MLS fixtures as they "regroup" following their international exploits.
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