Ancelotti spoke candidly about Bouaddi after Lille concluded their preparations, showering praise on the teenager while acknowledging the immense interest from England.

Speaking to the media, Ancelotti stated: "Of course, there are negotiations. There is interest from so many clubs. He is a really, really good player and I hope that he is going to stay with us! What makes him so special? He has a huge personality. He is incredibly intelligent on and off the pitch, he is really mature. He is 18 years old but he looks like he is 32 when he is on the pitch. Technically he is really complete. He is also physical, really strong in duels. He’s going to be one of the best midfielders in Europe for the next 10 years."