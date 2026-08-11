Getty Images Sport
Manchester United target Lewis Hall continues to push for Old Trafford move despite firm Newcastle stance
Man Utd target defensive reinforcements
According to The Sun, Hall remains highly keen on moving to Old Trafford and has made it absolutely clear that he wants to join the Red Devils.
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has identified the 21-year-old as the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who is out of contract next year. While Shaw enjoyed an excellent season, featuring in all 38 Premier League fixtures, Manchester United are wary of his workload with Champions League football returning.
However, Newcastle have formally rebuffed the initial approach, taking firm measures to dampen all ongoing talk of Hall leaving as they scramble to retain key players after a disruptive summer window.
- Getty Images Sport
St James' Park exodus sparks concern
Newcastle have already suffered a massive talent drain this summer, selling Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes for a combined £244 million.
Unwilling to lose any more integral squad members, the club informed Manchester United that Hall is not available under any circumstances. Newcastle hold a strong negotiating position because his contract runs until 2029, and his recent return to the international setup has significantly increased his market valuation.
Nevertheless, the club are fully aware that several players are deeply concerned about the current direction of the project. After finishing 12th in the Premier League last season and missing out on European qualification, Hall views a switch to Old Trafford as a necessary step.
World Cup frustration fuels departure
A major driving force behind the transfer request is the player's lingering frustration over his international prospects. Hall privately felt that the management of former boss Eddie Howe during last season’s crucial run-in ultimately cost him a valuable place in the England squad for the recent World Cup. He believes that Howe's strict rotation policy and reluctance to start him consistently in high-profile matches deprived him of the platform needed to impress national team manager Thomas Tuchel before the tournament.
Despite Howe subsequently leaving the club and Matthias Jaissle taking over the managerial reigns, Hall has not changed his mind and feels that a fresh start away from Tyneside is entirely necessary for his career.
- Getty Images Sport
What lies ahead for Hall?
Manchester United must now decide whether to table a significantly improved official bid to test the resolve of the Newcastle hierarchy before the summer window closes. With the defender's valuation estimated at around £60m, the club must carefully consider their next move. If an agreement cannot be reached quickly, Carrick may have to urgently explore alternative defensive targets to back up Shaw.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting