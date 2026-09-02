Lewandowski warns Barcelona: Real Madrid have become stronger with Mourinho

Robert Lewandowski, the Chicago Fire striker, has admitted that Real Madrid have grown stronger under their new Portuguese coach José Mourinho.

The former Barcelona star told AS newspaper: "Real Madrid have become stronger now with the new signings and with Mourinho, but I always stand alongside Barcelona."

The Polish striker turned to the drop in goals this summer that followed his own departure, Rashford's return to Manchester United and the sale of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain.

"Last season we scored 65 goals, but Barcelona know how to work right to the end," Lewandowski explained.

Looking ahead to the new season and the Champions League, the Chicago Fire player believes this campaign could look very different.

"This stage could be different for the team compared to last season, because it has many players of quality, in addition to new signings," he said.

He stressed: "I think the Champions League represents a dream for Barcelona, but it is going through a stage in which players who were very young two or three years ago now have experience. There are eight players who were world champions. This is something special for them, and also for Spain. In the end, I hope Barcelona try, win, and are able to celebrate the Champions League."

Barcelona, he insisted, belong among the frontrunners. "Barcelona are one of the candidates to win, alongside two or three other teams. In Europe, it does not matter how you play at the start of the season, what matters is maintaining the level throughout the rest of the year. I hope that in the end we can talk about Barcelona and the number of titles they have won."

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums