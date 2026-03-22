Lewandowski and Barcelona: initial talks on a contract renewal; with MLS and Juventus both in the running, his future remains undecided

Where will Robert Lewandowski be playing next year? Doubts surrounding the Barcelona striker are growing, as are the rumours about his next club. Despite being 37, he remains one of the best strikers in Europe, and the prospect of signing him on a free transfer is tempting several clubs, not least Juventus and Milan in Italy.





The Polish striker, however, has not yet decided on his future, which could even see him staying with the Blaugrana for another year. Fabrizio Romano reports that the club has discussed a possible contract renewal with agent Zahavi, who also represents manager Hansi Flick.