Amakhosi fans share their opinion on how the Soweto Giants can improve after their recent struggles across all competitions.

After a good start in the Premier Soccer League this season, Kaizer Chiefs are suddenly struggling across all competitions.

They are winless in their last three league matches and have been knocked out of the Carling Knockout competition by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Something has to be done to ensure the Glamour Boys bounce back effectively under coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Have a look at what GOAL readers are suggesting.