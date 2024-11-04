With a three-week break until their next match, Amakhosi face a critical window to re-strategize, and regain the trust of their devoted supporters.

Kaizer Chiefs head into a three-week hiatus before they host Richards Bay on November 27, offering coach Nasreddine Nabi a rare chance to conduct a mini pre-season and address mounting issues.

With inconsistent performances, defensive frailties, and an over-reliance on young talent, Chiefs’ season has quickly veered off course.

While promising players like Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane have stepped up, the burden may be too heavy without stronger guidance from senior players.

Additionally, with only the Nedbank Cup left as a realistic trophy pursuit this season, fans are growing impatient for results.

GOAL takes a look at whether Nabi's tactics and potential new signings bring the glory days back to Naturena.