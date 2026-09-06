Length of absence shocking: El Kaabi undergoes successful surgery

Moroccan star Ayoub El Kaabi, striker for Greek side Olympiacos, came through a successful operation on Sunday morning to treat a fracture in his left leg.

The injury struck in the 43rd minute of Olympiacos' clash with Volos in the third round of the Greek league on Saturday. El Kaabi stretched to reach the ball ahead of the goalkeeper, who lunged at it with great force. The power of the collision left the Moroccan with a horrific injury.

El Kaabi was in severe pain, alarming everyone inside the stadium. Doctors rushed on before he was quickly loaded into an ambulance, given the critical condition he was in.