'Legend Kambala deserves a statue at Kaizer Chiefs Village, in fact at Union building next to Nelson Mandela! President Cyril Ramaphosa must give him presidential protection 24/7' - Fans

Majority of South Africans seem to be happy with what the Polokwane City midfielder accomplished during the 2019/20 season.

Then playing for Baroka FC, Manuel Kambala's crucial goal on the final day of the season denied Kaizer Chiefs the PSL title.

The result saw Amakhosi relinquish their top position to eventual champions Mamelodi Sundowns, crushing the dreams of their supporters.

The Mozambique international then went on to explain how that goal impacted his social life and relationship with the Glamour Boys supporters.

Article continues below

However, a majority of Mzansi fans seem happy with what Kambala did. Have a look at their response as sampled by GOAL.