El Clasico carries double the significance for Bruno Genesio, whose record against Paris Saint-Germain is remarkable. Since his first appearance as a coach in the French league in January 2016, the Marseille manager has beaten PSG six times, at least two more than any other coach over the same period.
Genesio's start at Marseille has been rough, though. He's lost three of his first four league games and now risks becoming only the second coach in the club's history to lose four of his first five in charge. Willy Kohut and André Gascard both managed that unwanted feat back in 1938.
Luis Enrique, meanwhile, takes charge of PSG for the 182nd time. Across his previous 181 matches, the Spaniard has racked up 120 wins, 34 draws and 27 defeats.
Stepping out for the Marseille Clasico, Enrique will overtake the number of games he oversaw at Barcelona and become the second most-experienced coach in PSG's history among those who have held the role. Only Luis Fernandez, with 244 matches, and Georges Peyroche, with 211, sit ahead of him.
The French Clasico therefore arrives loaded with contrasting numbers. Marseille want to rescue their faltering start and protect the memory of their most recent home win over Paris, while the title holders are chasing an end to their unusual opening and a return to a positive goal difference. Both teams top the possession charts in the French league.