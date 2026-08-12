Icardi is keeping himself fit on his own, even though in recent weeks he has filled the Argentine gossip pages because of the definitive split with his long-time ex Wanda Nara over the handling of their daughters. The case of the stolen passports and the missing signature needed to have them redone is public knowledge.

Amid one controversy after another, including doubts over his physical condition and his recovery from his latest knee injury, he still hopes for a new contract and has been open for some time to a return to Italy, the league where he made his name in the Nerazzurri shirt.