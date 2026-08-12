Lazioare pushing hard in the transfer market as they look to meet Gennaro Gattuso's demands. With the deal for Davide Frattesi from Inter almost done, the Biancocelesti are also hunting for a proven goalscorer to strengthen the squad, and one former Inter striker stands out: Mauro Icardi
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Lazio, crazy Icardi idea: attempt for a free transfer coup
Still out and available on a free transfer
Icardi is officially a free agent. The Argentine striker is without a contract after talks over a renewal of the deal that expired on 30 June with Galatasaray broke down, despite hopes right to the end of reaching an agreement. His wage demands, still far above the 10 million he earned in Turkey, held up the deal, and now the former Inter player is looking for a new club.
He trains alone amid one controversy after another
Icardi is keeping himself fit on his own, even though in recent weeks he has filled the Argentine gossip pages because of the definitive split with his long-time ex Wanda Nara over the handling of their daughters. The case of the stolen passports and the missing signature needed to have them redone is public knowledge.
Amid one controversy after another, including doubts over his physical condition and his recovery from his latest knee injury, he still hopes for a new contract and has been open for some time to a return to Italy, the league where he made his name in the Nerazzurri shirt.
Lazio attempt
According to Sky Sport, Lazio have spent the last few hours considering a move for this audacious target and putting a penalty-box striker in Gattuso's hands who, if he stays fit, could still be among the best in Italy.
With the financial demands made to Galatasaray, Lazio clearly have no room to manoeuvre. But on much more favourable terms, today's contact could still spark a sensational breakthrough. With 20 days left in the transfer window, timing could count for a lot.
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