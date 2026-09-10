Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Ezequiel Lavezzi ArgentinaGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Lavezzi, the illness and the emotion: "I couldn't ruin my son's life"

E. Lavezzi
SSC Napoli

The former Napoli Argentine striker speaks about his difficult moment

Ezequiel Lavezzi has spoken again about one of the most delicate periods of his life. The former Napoli striker, 41, explains in an interview given in Argentina why he was hospitalised for mental health problems. That journey is not over yet, and the former footballer is still receiving treatment for episodes of hypomania.


More than anything, the desire to protect his son drove him to seek help and bring a personal phase that had become difficult to manage to an end. "I told myself that I could not ruin my son's life. I have had to go through many difficult moments and even today I am still undergoing treatment, but I have lived through really complex periods," Lavezzi explained.

  • The former striker, who also starred in Italy with Genoa and then at Paris Saint-Germain, then explained how the decision to go into hospital came about: "They convinced me and I was admitted to hospital. At that moment I started to understand the mistakes I had made over the course of my life and I said to myself: I do not want to carry on like this."


    He reached that decision after a difficult period and now faces it knowing he is still in the middle of his recovery process. Lavezzi chose to speak about it publicly, revealing the more vulnerable side of a career spent at the very top. During the interview, the former player also showed an evident tremor. A reaction which, it is explained, may have been linked to the effects of a medication.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL