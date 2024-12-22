Clinton Larsen, Magesi FCBackpage
'Larson's job was to mop the floor with 57 Mamelodi Sundowns fans: He won with low-profile players but Kaizer Chiefs say Nabi has no quality! Orlando Pirates hire Clinton' - Fans

South Africans react to the former Orlando Pirates midfielder's shocking decision to quit Dikwena tsa Meetse.

Coach Clinton Larsen announced his exit from Magesi on Saturday after a 3-0 loss to the Carling All-Stars team in the Black Label Cup game played at the Orlando Stadium.

It came as a shocker to many fans in Mzansi since the former Orlando Pirates midfielder had just led the team to a historic Carling Knockout triumph when he masterminded a 2-1 win over favourites Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 53-year-old had just helped Dikwena tsa Meetse get promoted to the Premier Soccer League this season.

Have a look at how Mzansi reacted to Larsen's exit as compiled by GOAL.

