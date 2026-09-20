'He didn’t know what a Clasico is!' - Lamine Yamal reveals Man Utd star Marcus Rashford’s brutal reality check during Barcelona loan spell

Rashford enjoyed a productive spell in Catalonia last season, bagging 14 goals in 49 appearances as Barcelona secured the La Liga title and the Spanish Supercup. However, his introduction to the club's fiercest rivalry did not go smoothly.

The England international featured in a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at Bernabeu early in his loan stint. His initial performance left much to be desired, with team-mates immediately noticing his lack of familiarity with the unique pressures of the fixture.

Despite that difficult debut, the Red Devils academy graduate quickly adapted. When the two Spanish giants met again at Camp Nou, the forward delivered a spectacular free-kick to help clinch Barca's back-to-back title and showcased a dramatic shift in his overall work rate.



