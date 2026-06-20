Lamine Yamal says Lionel Messi is 'the best in history' - but he isn't Barcelona teenager's 'idol'

Despite his rapid ascension into the upper echelons of global football with Barcelona and Spain, Yamal remains incredibly grounded and deeply appreciative of those who paved the way before him. When asked about Barcelona legend Messi, the teenager left no room for interpretation regarding the Argentine's ultimate legacy.

"I think that in every match he shows that he is the best player in history," Yamal said to RTVE. "If someone has doubts, it is because they are looking for them; there is nothing more to say there. For me, he is the best."

