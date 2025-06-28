Lamine Yamal takes inspiration from Diego Maradona with Barcelona wonderkid confirming he will follow in Argentine hero and Lionel Messi's footsteps by taking on iconic No.10 jersey L. Yamal Barcelona D. Maradona L. Messi LaLiga

Lamine Yamal shared a photograph of legendary Diego Maradona wearing Barcelona's No. 10 shirt as he is all set to follow in his and Lionel Messi's footsteps ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. The wonderkid has been wearing the No. 19 shirt so far, but with Ansu Fati's departure, Yamal will now inherit the number made iconic by the Argentine heroes.