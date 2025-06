This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Following in Lionel Messi's footsteps! Lamine Yamal embraces comparisons to Argentine hero as Barcelona wonderkid handed iconic shirt number L. Yamal L. Messi A. Fati Barcelona LaLiga Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal is set to wear the legendary No. 10 shirt once worn by Lionel Messi as he takes centre stage for the 2025-26 season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Yamal to inherit Barcelona’s iconic No.10 shirt

Fati’s move to Monaco frees up the number

Official shirt reveal set for July 2 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱