Barcelona still can't settle on their final stance over Ferran Torres. The Catalan club have no clear picture of the player's future, beyond some contact with those in his circle.

According to "Sport", Barcelona know full well that Torres may already have offers on the table, and they are waiting on a decisive meeting to resolve matters. His contract expires in the summer of 2027.

The reports claim Ferran is holding at least two major offers. He also feels a sense of discontent towards Barcelona over how he believes they have valued him in recent months.

His numbers marked him out as a key player, yet the Catalan club kept questioning his future. That doubt froze the negotiations over his contract renewal.

Keeping the player is what Barcelona want, but they will have to pull out all the stops to convince him, especially with the relationship between the two parties having cooled.

Ferran gave everything to wear the Barcelona shirt. Now he feels he is held in greater esteem outside the club than he ever finds within it.