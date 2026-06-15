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La Liga striker vows to appeal against rape conviction after being sentenced to over eight years in prison
Mir maintains innocence despite heavy sentence
Mir has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison for sexual assault and causing injury to a young woman. The ruling, delivered by the Provincial Court of Valencia, stems from an incident that took place at the player's home in August 2024. Despite the severity of the punishment, the forward released a statement on his social media accounts insisting that he does not agree with the verdict.
Breaking his silence on Instagram, the striker stated that he is "not in agreement with the sentence" and announced his legal team will file an appeal in the coming days. Despite the court's findings, the former Wolves and Valencia man remains defiant, writing: "I still trust in Justice."
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Graphic details of the 2024 incident
The court found it proven that on the night between August 31 and September 1, 2024, Mir and a friend met two women at a nightclub in Valencia before returning to Mir's villa in Betera. According to the judicial resolution, Mir sexually assaulted one of the women in the swimming pool and a bathroom. The victim provided a harrowing testimony, stating she was crying and had difficulty breathing, while pleading with the player to stop, which he failed to do.
The court described the evidence against Mir as "seamless," relying heavily on consistent and precise testimonies from the victims. In addition to the prison time, Mir has been ordered to pay €64,000 in compensation to the victim. He is also prohibited from communicating with her or coming within 500 metres of her or her family for a period of 10 years. Following his eventual release from prison, he will be required to serve seven years of supervised release.
Clubs respond to the judicial ruling
The legal fallout has placed both Sevilla and Elche in a difficult position. Mir was playing for Elche on loan last season when the trial progressed, and the club has been quick to distance itself from the situation until they have fully reviewed the legal documents. They stated they had known the sentence through the media but would not make a formal valuation until they have analysed it with rigor.
While the case continues to move toward the Supreme Court, the professional future of the 29-year-old remains in total limbo. The striker had previously defended himself during the trial, claiming that "everything was consensual" and that the night simply "flowed that way." However, the judge rejected these claims in favour of the victim's account, which was supported by statements given immediately after the incident to the Guardia Civil.
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Legal battle moves to the Supreme Court
Mir’s legal team is now pinning their hopes on an appeal to the Supreme Court to overturn the lengthy custodial sentence. A second accused individual, Pablo Jara, was also sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault and crimes against moral integrity related to the same night. Jara’s victim was reportedly pushed out of the villa and left in the street semi-naked after the assault occurred.