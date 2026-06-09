Kylian Mbappe claims he's 'saving' best form for World Cup as ineffective France captain put in shade by hat-trick hero Michael Olise

France secured a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in their final outing before departing for the World Cup, but the spotlight fell on contrasting performances from two of their biggest attacking stars.

Mbappe endured a third consecutive match without scoring despite creating several opportunities. The drought is unusual for the France captain, who has scored 56 goals in 98 international appearances, but neither the player nor his manager appear alarmed by the situation. Instead, it was Olise who grabbed the headlines. The Bayern Munich winger produced a brilliant hat-trick in Lille, continuing the impressive form he has shown at club level and strengthening his growing influence within the national team.