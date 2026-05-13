Kylian Mbappe opens up on 'wonderful relationship' with Cristiano Ronaldo & help he's received from Real Madrid icon

Mbappe has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo, with the famous images of his bedroom walls plastered with posters of the Portuguese star becoming part of football folklore. However, the 27-year-old has now revealed that their relationship has evolved far beyond that of a fan and his idol. In a candid interview with Vanity Fair, the French forward explained that they are now friends.

Speaking about their connection, Mbappe said: “He is a friend now. It’s so great when people you idolise when you’re young become your friends. We used to talk a lot, and he helped me in my first year at Madrid, because he knows it very well. We have a wonderful relationship and I’m very happy with it.”