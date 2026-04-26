How serious is Kylian Mbappe’s injury? Real Madrid receive ‘good’ update but are still sweating on French forward’s left hamstring

Mbappe and Real Madrid have received some tentatively positive news following the striker's withdrawal during his landmark 100th appearance for the club. The former Paris Saint-Germain star sent shockwaves through the Bernabeu when he requested a substitution in the closing stages of the clash against Real Betis, sparking immediate fears over his availability for the season's climax.

However, early medical assessments suggest the damage might not be as severe as first feared. DAZN journalist Sergio Quirante claimed on X that the player has already visited the clinic, stating: “Mbappe underwent an ultrasound this morning to assess the severity of the discomfort in his left hamstring. The result came back good, but he will still undergo another check on Monday with an MRI.”