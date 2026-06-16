Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
kylian mbappe frankreichGetty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Kylian Mbappe ‘prepared to be famous’ & explains why becoming a Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ has made life as an A-list celebrity easier

K. Mbappe
France
Real Madrid
World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain
France vs Senegal
Senegal

France international Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his newfound freedom since joining Real Madrid. As he prepares to lead his nation in their 2026 World Cup opener against Senegal, the forward revealed how leaving his homeland has surprisingly allowed him to enjoy a more normal life, despite facing two difficult years on the pitch while his former club dominated Europe.

  • Finding peace amid on-pitch struggles

    Speaking in a recent interview with Le Parisien, Mbappe detailed the stark contrast in his daily routine since moving to the Spanish capital. Real Madrid have always demanded excellence, but the 27-year-old has endured two difficult years technically. He won the European Golden Shoe in his first season and the Liga top scorer award twice, yet failed to secure any major trophies. Adding to the frustration, his former club Paris Saint-Germain have won the Champions League twice in a row during his absence. However, becoming a Galactico has unexpectedly granted him peace off the pitch. The suffocating fame he experienced in France has subsided, allowing him to step out without constant security.

    • Advertisement
  • mbappe(C)Getty Images

    Embracing an ordinary lifestyle in Madrid

    Addressing his enormous global profile, Mbappe acknowledged the reality of his superstar status but expressed genuine joy at the anonymity he has managed to claw back. He told the French outlet: "I’m prepared to be famous; I have to deal with that." The forward elaborated on how this change has positively impacted his personal life, allowing him to undertake activities that were previously impossible. "I’m very happy in Madrid; I can live more freely than in France. I can go out on the street without security. I can live my life and make plans that I didn’t make before. It’s good. I do very normal things, more than people think," he added.

  • Painful memories of a cruel World Cup defeat

    While life in Spain brings him off-pitch contentment, the agony of past international failures still lingers. Reflecting on the painful loss to Argentina in the 2022 final, Mbappe admitted the mental scars remain as fresh as ever. He confessed: "It’s very difficult to lose a World Cup final. It’s a competition that takes place every four years. Many of the players from that match are no longer in this World Cup. That’s the cruelty of it – to think we went through all that only to lose on penalties. I don’t believe in luck; penalties aren’t a lottery. It’s a technical skill, but it remains the cruellest way to lose a World Cup final."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-TRAINING-FRAAFP

    Launching the latest World Cup campaign

    Looking ahead, Mbappe must now channel those painful memories into motivation as France launch their 2026 World Cup campaign with an opening clash against Senegal. With a newfound sense of personal freedom driving him forward, the global icon will be desperate to guide his nation to international glory and finally erase the lingering heartbreak of four years ago.

How far will France go at the World Cup?

1140 Votes
World Cup
France crest
France
FRA
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN