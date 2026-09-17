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Kylian Mbappe defends decision to hide Ceuta support shirt as Real Madrid star breaks silence on controversy
Madrid stars spark pre-match controversy
Ahead of Tuesday's La Liga fixture at Elche, the hosts and Real Madrid agreed to wear T-shirts displaying the message "We're all from Ceuta". The gesture, organised by a local business group, aimed to highlight the Spanish enclave's humanitarian situation following a mass migration influx from Morocco in July.
Despite the collective agreement, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Konate drew intense scrutiny in the Spanish media. The trio rolled the garments up to their chests during the pre-match presentation, deliberately obscuring the text and sparking immediate backlash.
- Getty Images Sport
Mbappe explains his stance
Speaking to Diario AS on Wednesday, the France international clarified his actions. "I want to explain this clearly, so people understand," Mbappe stated. "It was a decision made by the clubs, to wear the shirt. We players had to wear it. The first thing I want to say is that I stand in full solidarity with Ceuta and all the victims, because before being a player, I'm a human being."
The forward, whose parents emigrated to France from Algeria and Cameroon, highlighted his desire to maintain a balanced perspective. He added: "But I also wanted to acknowledge and show support for all the migrants who've lost their lives and those who face harsh conditions. It was a difficult position to be in, because people might think I'm against the people of Ceuta, but no, absolutely not. I have nothing against them, and I fully support them in my thoughts. However, I also wanted to acknowledge everyone who is suffering."
Calling for a peaceful resolution to the crisis, Mbappe concluded: "Ultimately, I'm human, and I don't want to prioritise one form of suffering over another. There are people suffering, and it saddens me deeply to see that in the world. I am someone who wants the best for our world. I aim to send a message of positivity and peace, and I hope this is resolved quickly."
Wider La Liga tensions emerge
The political complexities surrounding Ceuta have also impacted other Spanish fixtures this week. Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, a Morocco international who relocated to Spain during childhood, faced a backlash from supporters in his home country.
Abde participated in a similar pre-match tribute before Betis faced Villarreal on Monday. Taking to social media, the forward insisted he would not apologise for the gesture, stating the shirt carried no political motive and was not intended to demonstrate "disdain for the Moroccan people."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Focus shifts back to football
Jose Mourinho's squad will look to move past the recent controversy as they continue their domestic campaign. Following a narrow but crucial three points against Elche, Madrid must quickly refocus their energy towards maintaining their title push amidst a heavily congested fixture schedule.
A massive test awaits Los Blancos next, as they prepare to face local rivals Atletico Madrid in a highly anticipated derby on Sunday.
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