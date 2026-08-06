Filip Kostić has a new start in the Netherlands. PSV Eindhoven have officially announced the signing of the Serbian winger, who had been a free agent since 1 July after his contract with Juventus expired. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Dutch champions and will wear the number 18 shirt. Before he can feature for the team, though, he must first obtain a work permit, as PSV announced through their official channels.





Kostić’s arrival in Eindhoven could also have repercussions for the Italian transfer market. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the move could pave the way for the possible departure of Ivan Perišić and, as a result, revive the prospect of the Croatian returning to Inter.