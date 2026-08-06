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Grafica Perisic InterCalciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Kostic to PSV reopens the Perisic possibility at Inter: the situation

Inter
Transfers
I. Perisic
PSV Eindhoven

For Inter, the trail leading to the Croatian attacking winger is open again

Filip Kostić has a new start in the Netherlands. PSV Eindhoven have officially announced the signing of the Serbian winger, who had been a free agent since 1 July after his contract with Juventus expired. The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Dutch champions and will wear the number 18 shirt. Before he can feature for the team, though, he must first obtain a work permit, as PSV announced through their official channels.


Kostić’s arrival in Eindhoven could also have repercussions for the Italian transfer market. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the move could pave the way for the possible departure of Ivan Perišić and, as a result, revive the prospect of the Croatian returning to Inter.

  • Under contract until 2027

    Perisic's return to Inter had already surfaced as an option last January and is now back on the agenda. The 1989-born winger is under contract with PSV until 30 June 2027 and has been with the Dutch club since 2024. Since then, he has made 78 appearances and scored 26 goals, cementing his place as one of the key figures in the Eindhoven side.


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  • With Inter and the Croatia national team

    Inter marked an important stage in his career. Perišić wore the Nerazzurri shirt from 2015 to 2019 and then from 2020 to 2022, making 254 appearances and scoring 55 goals. His honours with the club include one Serie A title, one Coppa Italia and one Italian Super Cup.


    For Croatia, his performances have also been of the highest level: Perišić has played 158 matches, scoring 39 goals. The most recent came in the round of 32 at the last World Cup, in the 2-1 defeat against Portugal.


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