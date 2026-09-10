'We're tired of it!' - Atletico Madrid star Koke snaps at media over Julian Alvarez treatment

Alvarez actively pushed to join Barcelona during the summer transfer window. Atletico refused to sanction the move, leading to significant frustration among the club's fanbase over the player's attitude.

Koke firmly believes the ongoing media circus must end to allow the forward to refocus. The veteran midfielder made his feelings clear to Movistar after the final whistle.

"We're tired [of it]," Koke told Movistar. "We have to leave the boy alone, to let him enjoy himself, to let him do his job and play football. Between all of us, we have to leave him in peace, because it's been a really tiresome summer from [the media]. Let's hope he can be left in peace to do his job."