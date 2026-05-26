‘Knicks in four’ - USMNT star Tyler Adams makes NBA Finals pick

'Knicks in four' is a popular catchphrase among fans of the team, signifying their confidence that the club they support will defeat their opponent in four games of a best-of-seven series. That's exactly what they did in both the Eastern Conference semifinals and finals, downing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively, for the right to play for what could be their first championship since 1973.

The USMNT have never won the World Cup and is looking to reach the quarterfinals for what would be the first time in 24 years.