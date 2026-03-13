Would Khvicha Kvaratskhelia want to join Man Utd? Red Devils get advice & warning in same transfer message regarding potential Matheus Cunha upgrade

United invested heavily when reinforcing their attacking unit during the summer of 2025. Premier League pedigree was acquired when luring Cunha away from Wolves for £62.5 million ($83m) and prising Bryan Mbeumo from the clutches of Brentford in an initial £65m ($86m) deal.

The latter has registered 10 goals and three assists during his debut campaign in Manchester, while the former has found the target on six occasions and teed up two efforts for grateful team-mates. There is the promise of more to come from both.

Could it be, however, that the Red Devils seek to bring in even more firepower when another recruitment window swings open? They need somebody to provide the ammunition for the likes of Benjamin Sesko, who has burst into life with seven goals through his last nine appearances.

Kvaratskhelia would add further trickery and direct running on the flanks, and is yet to reach his peak at 25 years of age. United may have funds available for another left winger if Marcus Rashford sees a purchase option in his loan at Barcelona triggered by La Liga heavyweights.