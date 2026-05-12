Khalil Ben Youssef addresses long-term future at Kaizer Chiefs after CAF qualification - 'We're here to work'
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Securing CAF football and silencing critics
The coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have successfully navigated a turbulent season to ensure Kaizer Chiefs return to the continental stage.
Amakhosi are now guaranteed to finish the 2025/26 campaign in third position, holding an unassailable seven-point lead over fourth-placed AmaZulu with just two games remaining.
While the elusive league title remains out of reach behind Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, the achievement represents a significant turnaround for the club.
It is a stark contrast to the atmosphere in March, when the two tacticians were under intense scrutiny following a dismal four-game losing streak.
That run of results sparked a massive revolt, with frustrated supporters marching to the Chiefs Village at Naturena to demand their immediate dismissal.
However, the club’s hierarchy opted to maintain faith in the duo, a decision that has ultimately paid dividends with five consecutive wins and a seven-match unbeaten streak that propelled the team back into the top three.
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The missed mandate and the continuity debate
Speaking earlier this year, sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr revealed that the mandate was to secure a CAF Champions League spot.
While they have fallen short of a top-two finish, the third-place result is the club's highest ranking since the 2019/20 season, leading many to believe the interim pair should be handed the job permanently.
Former Chiefs mentor Muhsin Ertugral is among those advocating for the duo to lead the side next season.
"Continuity is not about just protecting the coaches. It is about protecting the direction," Ertugral told FARPost.
"If there is a clear idea, if there is visible progress, even at present, somehow the results are inconsistent, for me, the worst decision is to start again.
"Keeping the coaches for me is important. For me, they need to keep the coaches.
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'Every new coach started again from zero'
"Many changes have damaged the success rate at the club, in my opinion, because each change had its own direction," he continued.
"So every new coach started again from zero.
"I think all the resets have broken whatever structure was beginning to form.
"Those changes delayed one thing that Chiefs really need: identity."
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What comes next for the co-coaches?
Despite the endorsement from club legends and a successful recovery in the league standings, Ben Youssef is refusing to get ahead of himself.
With the season drawing to a close, the big question remains whether the Soweto giants will look for a fresh high-profile appointment or reward the current technical team for their stability.
The Tunisian coach was notably diplomatic when pressed on whether he expects to be in the dugout for the next campaign.
Addressing the media regarding his future role at Naturena, Ben Youssef pointed the finger back at the club's board.
"We are here to work," the Tunisian mentor said.
"This is not a question for me to answer, but for discussion.
"You can ask the club management, not me."
Having fulfilled the secondary objective of qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup, the ball is now firmly in the court of the Motaungs as they decide how to approach the 2026/27 domestic and continental challenges.