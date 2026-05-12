The coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have successfully navigated a turbulent season to ensure Kaizer Chiefs return to the continental stage.

Amakhosi are now guaranteed to finish the 2025/26 campaign in third position, holding an unassailable seven-point lead over fourth-placed AmaZulu with just two games remaining.

While the elusive league title remains out of reach behind Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, the achievement represents a significant turnaround for the club.

It is a stark contrast to the atmosphere in March, when the two tacticians were under intense scrutiny following a dismal four-game losing streak.

That run of results sparked a massive revolt, with frustrated supporters marching to the Chiefs Village at Naturena to demand their immediate dismissal.

However, the club’s hierarchy opted to maintain faith in the duo, a decision that has ultimately paid dividends with five consecutive wins and a seven-match unbeaten streak that propelled the team back into the top three.



