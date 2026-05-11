Key defender out of CAF Champions League final as AS FAR’s preparation plan for Mamelodi Sundowns revealed

AS FAR are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns without the services of key defender Fallou Mendy, who has been ruled out of the upcoming CAF Champions League encounter.

The centre-back recently suffered a muscle tear, a development that presents a significant tactical challenge for head coach Alexandre Santos given the player's integral role in the backline.

Santos will now be forced to reshuffle his defensive options to find a suitable replacement capable of nullifying the Brazilians' attacking threat.

Mendy’s absence comes at a critical juncture for the Royal Army, as they look to build on the momentum of their thrilling 3-2 victory over Hassania Union Sport Agadir which moved them within a point of the top of the Botola Pro table.



