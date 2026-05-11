AFP
Key defender out of CAF Champions League final as AS FAR’s preparation plan for Mamelodi Sundowns revealed
- AFP
Injury headache for Alexandre Santos
AS FAR are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns without the services of key defender Fallou Mendy, who has been ruled out of the upcoming CAF Champions League encounter.
The centre-back recently suffered a muscle tear, a development that presents a significant tactical challenge for head coach Alexandre Santos given the player's integral role in the backline.
Santos will now be forced to reshuffle his defensive options to find a suitable replacement capable of nullifying the Brazilians' attacking threat.
Mendy’s absence comes at a critical juncture for the Royal Army, as they look to build on the momentum of their thrilling 3-2 victory over Hassania Union Sport Agadir which moved them within a point of the top of the Botola Pro table.
- AFP
Tactical roadmap and travel itinerary
According to reports from Moroccan outlet Febrayer, as reported by Soccer Laduma, the Rabat-based club has initiated a meticulously designed regimen to ensure the squad reaches the "highest levels of readiness" before arriving in South Africa.
The team returned to Rabat immediately following their last domestic fixture to allow for a period of recovery before formal training resumed on Tuesday.
The preparation plan included a double-focus session on Wednesday that prioritised physical conditioning and tactical discipline.
This is set to be followed by a lighter session on Thursday, where the technical team will address the final touches and assess player readiness before the squad departs for South Africa on Thursday evening.
- AFP
Acclimatisation and final preparations
Once they arrive on South African soil, AS FAR have scheduled a recovery session for Friday.
This particular training block is aimed at helping the players overcome travel fatigue while allowing them to acclimatise to the local conditions and altitude ahead of the high-stakes first leg on Sunday.
The final preparations will conclude with a Saturday session, designed to fine-tune the tactical approach specifically for Sundowns.
Despite the loss of Mendy, the Moroccan outfit remains determined to secure a continental advantage, with their detailed schedule highlighting the serious nature of their ambitions in this season's competition.
- Backpagepix
What’s next for AS FAR?
Head coach Alexandre Santos claims his side are not counting on home advantage, as they will host the return leg of the final.
“We want to go to SA and play as if we are in Rabat, because we know Sundowns will be doing the same when they come to us on May 24.”
In essence, the Moroccan representatives are potentially aiming for a favourable outcome in Pretoria – probably a win or a draw.
Fresh from a crucial 3-2 away win over Hassania Agadir in the Botola Pro, AS FAR are now in continental mode, as they put house in order in their Rabat camp.
Their scheduled clash with Stade Marocain on May 15 has been postponed due to the CAF Champions League final.
AS FAR will be welcomed by Mamelodi Sundowns for the first leg on May 17, with the second leg set for Rabat on May 24.