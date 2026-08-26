Keith Andrews hails squad depth as changed Brentford thrash Birmingham 6-1 in Carabao Cup

Brentford manager Andrews insisted he had no hesitation in making sweeping changes to his starting line-up for the cup tie. Explaining his faith in the squad's depth and collective quality, Andrews said: "I didn't really blink an eyelid, making so many changes.

"There is a huge narrative around cup games with coaches making changes, but with the squad we have, there are fine margins between who plays and doesn't play. We needed to compete really hard to play the game we wanted. I thought overall we had a really good performance."