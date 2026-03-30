Keep Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef! Motaungs asked to retain duo should they appoint new coach for Kaizer Chiefs

"I think this is the right time, a good time to have a new coach, even if he does not directly start working. He will just start planning. Chiefs need a coach for the long term,” Mbesuma told FARPost.

“He can bring his players; it's time to plan for next season and beyond. This is the right time. Those coaches who are currently there should stay and work with the new coach for continuity.

“It’s a good idea for the coaches who already know the players to combine and work together with the new coach. It can work. The new coach will find some people who are already on the ground to help them," he added.

“That will make it easy for the new coach; he will have some people who can easily relate to what was on the ground, and they can work together in correcting what was going wrong."