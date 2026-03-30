Keep Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef! Motaungs asked to retain duo should they appoint new coach for Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs struggle put coaches in difficult position
Kaizer Chiefs began their season positively, and their performance raised the fans' expectations that this was going to be a successful campaign.
However, that is unlikely to be achieved after the Glamour Boys were knocked out of the domestic competitions as well as in the Confederation Cup.
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Title chances dwindle
Their chances of winning the Premier Soccer League title and salvaging the season look unrealistic, as they are fourth and 15 points below leaders Orlando Pirates.
Cedric Kaze and his counterpart were handed the coaching mantle when Nasreddine Nabi left, and given how the team is faring, the club's hierarchy might be forced to act and sack them.
However, former Glamour Boy Collins Mbesuma has explained the need to keep the two, even if a new coach is going to be appointed.
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Right time for new coach
"I think this is the right time, a good time to have a new coach, even if he does not directly start working. He will just start planning. Chiefs need a coach for the long term,” Mbesuma told FARPost.
“He can bring his players; it's time to plan for next season and beyond. This is the right time. Those coaches who are currently there should stay and work with the new coach for continuity.
“It’s a good idea for the coaches who already know the players to combine and work together with the new coach. It can work. The new coach will find some people who are already on the ground to help them," he added.
“That will make it easy for the new coach; he will have some people who can easily relate to what was on the ground, and they can work together in correcting what was going wrong."
- AFP
Ideal coach for Chiefs
Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, and Rhulani Mokwena are among the high-profile names linked with the Soweto giants. However, Mbesuma prefers a coach with experience from Africa for the Glamour Boys.
“I know Chiefs are not easy to coach because fans look for immediate results. But to achieve all their goals, they have to plan today. I trust management knows what they are doing," the former Mamelodi Sundowns star continued.
“Maybe we need a coach who understands African football, who has ideas about the culture of African football.
“If they are to take someone from Europe, we need a coach who can balance African and European football. That’s if he is from outside, overseas," he concluded.