Kean-Fiorentina, total breakdown: the player does not want to train. Como are pushing, with a €40 million offer

Como have tracked Kean for some time. He is under contract with Fiorentina until 2029 and earns €4 million net per year. Fabregas's side have offered €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses to convince Fiorentina. The response should arrive in the next few hours: before saying yes, Fiorentina must find a replacement. In the frame are Everton's Beto, Inter's Bonny, Chelsea's Emegha, who was at Strasbourg last year, and Icardi, out of contract after his spell in Turkey with Galatasaray.