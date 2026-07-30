Karim Adeyemi already impressing Barcelona team-mates as defender sees good relationship developing already

Balde was quick to praise the personality and athletic prowess of his new team-mate, stating that a strong bond is already beginning to form between the two. Reflecting on his first impressions, Balde said: "He hasn't been here long, but in the short time he's been here I've spoken with him quite a bit. I think we've developed a good relationship.

"He seems like a calm guy. I hope he can help us a lot during the season, and I'm sure he will. He's very fast. He's a player I've known for a while, and I've been impressed by how quick he is."

Adeyemi is not hiding his ambition after completing his switch from the Borussia Dortmund. The forward is eager to prove himself under Hansi Flick, a manager who knows him well from their time together with the German national team. In his introductory press conference, Adeyemi was clear that the stature of the club was a major factor in his decision to move to La Liga.

"Expectations are high. I’m joining the best club in the world and I hope to show the manager and the fans that I’m a player for Barca... It’s a club unlike any other in the world," Adeyemi stated.