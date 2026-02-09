Kaizer Motaung Jr warns 'there’s still a lot of work to do' as Kaizer Chiefs head to Cairo top of CAF Confederation Cup Group D

Kaizer Chiefs opened a two-point gap at the top of Group D after their 2-1 win over Al Masry in Polokwane on Sunday.

Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.

Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.

They rose from second spot and Sunday's victory was the third straight win in this group after back-to-back triumphs over ZESCO United.

In their trip to Zamalek for the last match of this pool, a point would be enough to see them off into the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.

After the match, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, told the media there was still work to do if the club wishes to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.