Kaizer Motaung Jr warns 'there’s still a lot of work to do' as Kaizer Chiefs head to Cairo top of CAF Confederation Cup Group D
Chiefs win in Polokwane
Kaizer Chiefs opened a two-point gap at the top of Group D after their 2-1 win over Al Masry in Polokwane on Sunday.
Goals from Flavio Da Silva, who converted from the penalty spot in the 39th minute and Aden McCarthy's 60th-minute winner carried the day for Amakhosi.
Abderrahim Deghmoum had equalised for Al Masry before McCarthy struck back to seal maximum points for the Soweto giants.
They rose from second spot and Sunday's victory was the third straight win in this group after back-to-back triumphs over ZESCO United.
In their trip to Zamalek for the last match of this pool, a point would be enough to see them off into the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup.
After the match, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr, told the media there was still work to do if the club wishes to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition.
Hard fought
"Hard-fought three points to take us where we wanna be, we’re one step closer," Motaung Jr told SABC Sport post-match, as reported by iDiski Times.
"There’s still a lot of work to do, the permutations can go different kind of ways next, so there’s a big job for us to do when we get to Egypt."
"I think the planning behind the strategy for this opposition, credit must go to the players who fight and give everything on the field, the technical staff are giving everything they can, and the Chairman and board in terms of support and logistics, supporting us on our travels. So there’s a collective effort, big job next week."
It is in our hands
"We will talk once we know we’re through for certain next week, but now there’s one more big game," Motaung added.
"We showed character today, wasn’t the prettiest. But we knew we had to get a win.
We would have loved to get by two goals to qualify automatically, but determination, courage, was there - they fought hard and at the end of the day we got three points, put ourselves in a position to make sure it’s in our hands next week. That’s all we could ask for."
Crunch time
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef recently complained about his side's congested fixture list but will be pleased that Amakhosi have the week off to prepare for their crunch fixture against Zamalek on Sunday, February 15 at the Cairo International Stadium.
Chiefs need just a point to ensure qualification but could still qualify even if they lose, depending on the result of Al Masry vs ZESCO United in the other Group D finale.