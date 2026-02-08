Khalil Ben Youssef aims jibe at Orlando Pirates 'they don't play in CAF' as Kaizer Chiefs coach cites unfair treatment by PSL

“We played five or four games away now; we’re in a situation. We play now, we fly back tomorrow, and we prepare in between games with no training sessions. For two weeks, we have not had a training session. We play; tomorrow it’s rest or recovery, then MD-1, you can do nothing, then game,” Ben Youssef said after the Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup win in Polokwane.

“When you prepare fixtures, you have to think about the players and the team. As Chiefs, we’re playing this competition and all our league games. I remember last season they [Orlando Pirates] played CAF games; they changed the fixtures and played their last five games in May.

“We’re playing in CAF and playing almost all the games; the opposition, they don’t play anything, and have two or three games before us to be in the same amount of games. We’re representing the country, so we have to think about the team and how we manage the game," he added.

“Sometimes we have to find solutions. We have two months without competition and then come back and play a game every three days. How do you deal with that? Playing away games, travelling, and loading – we’re at a big risk of injuring players."