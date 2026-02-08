Khalil Ben Youssef aims jibe at Orlando Pirates 'they don't play in CAF' as Kaizer Chiefs coach cites unfair treatment by PSL
- Kaizer Chiefs
Congestion concern
Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has raised concerns over their congested games in a season where they chase multiple titles.
The Tunisian has complained that they rarely train, and back-to-back games put a lot of pressure on the players.
- Backpage
'No training session'
“We played five or four games away now; we’re in a situation. We play now, we fly back tomorrow, and we prepare in between games with no training sessions. For two weeks, we have not had a training session. We play; tomorrow it’s rest or recovery, then MD-1, you can do nothing, then game,” Ben Youssef said after the Chiefs’ CAF Confederation Cup win in Polokwane.
“When you prepare fixtures, you have to think about the players and the team. As Chiefs, we’re playing this competition and all our league games. I remember last season they [Orlando Pirates] played CAF games; they changed the fixtures and played their last five games in May.
“We’re playing in CAF and playing almost all the games; the opposition, they don’t play anything, and have two or three games before us to be in the same amount of games. We’re representing the country, so we have to think about the team and how we manage the game," he added.
“Sometimes we have to find solutions. We have two months without competition and then come back and play a game every three days. How do you deal with that? Playing away games, travelling, and loading – we’re at a big risk of injuring players."
- Backpagepix
Forced to adopt rotation policy
According to the tactician, they are forced to rotate their players in order to avoid cases of injuries. The Glamour Boys mentor also asked the authorities concerned with planning for fixtures to consider Chiefs' games that have to be played within a matter of days.
“So, for that, we have to make rotations. And with this rotation, we lost Miguel because of too many games. Today we have Aden with three yellow cards, and then we are playing Zamalek in Egypt to try to qualify. We have Zitha and Given at centre-back," Ben Youssef added.
“It’s no excuse, but reality, if you want to improve, you need to help your team also. We’re Kaizer Chiefs, but we’re representing South Africa… What am I asking? We did this last season; some teams played the last five or six games in May."
- Backpage
PSL title race
Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are in a tight title race in the league, and among the three teams, only Bucs do not have continental duties.
Ben Youssef mocked the Sea Robbers as he explained how tough their schedule has been.
“This season we played 15 games; the other team, I don’t want to say names, have played 15 games, and they don’t play [in CAF]. If we represent Kaizer Chiefs, we represent Kaizer Chiefs, but when we represent South Africa, we represent South Africa.
“In every country I have worked in, when you play CAF games, you’re allowed to change the fixtures and how many games they have played [Al Masry].”
After elimination from the Nedbank Cup, it means Amakhosi will, however, have limited assignments on the domestic front.